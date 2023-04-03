Beautiful J&K more beautiful during tulip season: PM

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was Monday all praise for Jammu and Kashmir for its beauty, especially for Tulip Garden and re-tweeted a Tweet of Srinagar administration regarding the garden.
Re-tweeting the Tweet, PM Modi said Jammu and Kashmir in beautiful and even more so during the Tulip season.
Tulip Garden, located on the foothills of Zabarwan Peak was opened for visitors on March 19 and more than 1-lakh visitors from across the country and the world have visited the garden since then.
“Jammu and Kashmir is beautiful, and even more so during the Tulip season,” PM Modi Tweeted.
He shared the Tweet of Srinagar administration, “Asia’s largest Tulip garden located in the foothills of Zabarwan Range, adjacent to Dal Lake in Srinagar goes full bloom with 1.6 million Tulips on display granting a magical experience to the visitors.”
Meanwhile, the Department of Floriculture expressed gratitude to PM Modi for his praise.
Tulips originated in Turkey. They were first cultivated as early as 1000 AD. The word tulip comes from an old Turkish word for turban, which looks very similar to the flower. Tulip mania was a real thing, literally. In the 1600s, the popularity of tulips went global. At one point, the market for tulips was so intense the flower was worth more than diamonds.
Today the tulip is one of the world’s most recognised flowers. There are over 150 species of tulips on our planet. Tulips come in a large spectrum of colors, including yellow, red, purple, and white. Different cultures and countries worldwide hold annual tulip festivals, where people come together to enjoy the beauty of the tulip.
The Tulip Research Institute conducted a study that found that tulips are the most popular flower in the world, accounting for 25 percent of all flower sales.
Their vibrant colors and variety of shapes make them a favorite for both gardeners and florists.
According to a study by the Wageningen University and Research in the Netherlands, tulips have been cultivated for over 400 years.
The study highlights that there are more than 3000 different varieties of tulips in existence.
The admiration for the flower is rightfully earned.
Fashion designer Tadashi Shoji describes tulip as a flower of “beauty and grace of charm, refinement, and distinction. It is a powerful flower, and it knows it.”
Tulips were even edible. Tulip petals can replace onions in many meals. They give a wonderful flavor to dishes. Tulips are even used to make delicious floral juices.
The tulip is a flower that can literally bloom overnight, so people enjoy the short turnaround in which its delicate petals burst out and brighten up the world.