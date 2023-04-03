Beautiful J&K more beautiful during tulip season: PM

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was Monday all praise for Jammu and Kashmir for its beauty, especially for Tulip Garden and re-tweeted a Tweet of Srinagar administration regarding the garden.

Re-tweeting the Tweet, PM Modi said Jammu and Kashmir in beautiful and even more so during the Tulip season.

Tulip Garden, located on the foothills of Zabarwan Peak was opened for visitors on March 19 and more than 1-lakh visitors from across the country and the world have visited the garden since then.

“Jammu and Kashmir is beautiful, and even more so during the Tulip season,” PM Modi Tweeted.

He shared the Tweet of Srinagar administration, “Asia’s largest Tulip garden located in the foothills of Zabarwan Range, adjacent to Dal Lake in Srinagar goes full bloom with 1.6 million Tulips on display granting a magical experience to the visitors.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Floriculture expressed gratitude to PM Modi for his praise.