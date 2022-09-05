Bemina Maternity Hospital: A tale of missed deadlines

Srinagar: The Bemina Maternity and Childcare Hospital has become a typical example of missed deadlines, despite the assurances of the officials to make it operational at the earliest.

The mega project has been waiting for its commissioning for a long time now.

The construction work on the hospital has been completed, however, it is yet to be made functional for reasons unknown.

The hospital was earlier designated as a 200-bedded Mother and Childcare Institute.