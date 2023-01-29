Besides snow-capped mountains, natural beauty, much more to admire about Kashmir: PM Modi

Pulwama: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday spoke about snow cricket held at Syedabad in Pulwama in his Maan Ki Baat.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the programme, PM Modi said that apart from snow-capped mountains and natural beauty, there was much more to know and admire about Kashmir.
The PM said that in Syedabad, Pulwama, snow cricket was held in winter games.
He said that snow cricket was more entertaining and that this makes it even more interesting that those games help identify players who would play for Team India in the future.
The PM said that snow cricket was an extension of the ‘Khelo India Movement’. He expressed hope that those players would win medals for the nation in future and wave tricolour high.
"Next time when you visit Kashmir, take your time to watch such programmes too," the PM suggested to the tourists. “That will make your trip more memorable.”
He said that with the provision of sports infrastructure in all Panchayats sports activities across Pulwama had touched a new milestone.
An official spokesman said that under the mission of play fields in each panchayat, land in Syedabad (Pastuna) Panchayat of Tral Sub Division was identified and playfield was developed under MGNREGA in FY 2022-23, and the village witnessed a big tournament during this winter.
He said that the cricket match in Chilai Kalan, the chilling season across Kashmir, was held in Syedabad, Pastuna on the smooth surface of snow for the first time during this winter. The spokesman said that sports theme of this winter game was snow cricket and was a local talent hunt in cricket.
He said that this was for the first time that youth were directly benefited by CSSs.
The spokesman said that this facility not only fulfills the aspirations of Pulwama youth but also strengthens the vision of “Youth-led development” of the PM.
He said that the youth had reciprocated to the sports spirit and channelised their achievements and energy on the platform of Khelo India and now more youth are getting attracted to sports activities across Pulwama.
The spokesman said that it was a positive and a vibrant change, and would have far reaching and best results in coming times with youth getting engaged in sports which develops the competition and leadership qualities
He said that the earlier, the PM had also lauded the efforts made by Manzoor Ahmed Elahi, an entrepreneur from Ukhoo, Pulwama who is providing pencil slates to big firms of the country.
The spokesman said that the PM had also mentioned the efforts of two brothers namely Bashir Ahmed and Munir Ahmad who had set an example in the realm of self-employment.
He said that despite being highly educated both brothers started a vermicompost startup and supply organic manure to farmers at reasonable prices.
The spokesman said that the vermicompost startup was also a novelty in the organic agriculture produce.
He said that people of Pulwama had expressed immense gratitude to Prime Minister by mentioning Pulwama multiple times in Mann Ki Baat for inspiring the youth.
The spokesman said that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary in this context had said that the LG’s administration was committed for constructive engagement and empowerment of youth of Pulwama.