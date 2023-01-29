Besides snow-capped mountains, natural beauty, much more to admire about Kashmir: PM Modi

Pulwama: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday spoke about snow cricket held at Syedabad in Pulwama in his Maan Ki Baat.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the programme, PM Modi said that apart from snow-capped mountains and natural beauty, there was much more to know and admire about Kashmir.

The PM said that in Syedabad, Pulwama, snow cricket was held in winter games.

He said that snow cricket was more entertaining and that this makes it even more interesting that those games help identify players who would play for Team India in the future.