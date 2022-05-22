Best facilities for pilgrims is our top priority: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the preparations for Shri Amarnathji Yatra at a high-level meeting in Raj Bhawan on Saturday. The meeting was attended by DCs, SSPs and officials of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB). The Lt Governor said that it is the priority of the administration to ensure best facilities for the pilgrims.

The Lt Governor fixed June 15 as the timeline for completing all works pertaining to Shri Amarnathji Yatra. He further directed for regular monitoring of specific works at Anantnag and Ganderbal.

The Lt Governor directed that adequate field staff of the Departments like Jal Shakti and Power should remain available for providing continuous services during the Yatra.