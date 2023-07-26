Beware! Online ‘Sextortion’ scams on rise

Srinagar: There has been manifold increases in the number of online scams while direct “sextortion” to grab money from the people is taking a lead while the Cyber Police has urged people to remain cautious.

The way there is an increase in these crimes, it is not the end but a beginning. Many in J&K too have even lost their earnings even as the Cyber Police is chasing the scammers.

People around the world are getting trapped in cases of “sextortion”.

Social media platforms like Facebook, Whatsapp, and Twitter are most capable in this regard and have so far proved productive tools for the scammers.

In the latest scams, many people are using webcams for flirting and cybersex but sometimes people meeting online are not who they say they are.

People in the age group of 13-18 years have the highest chances of getting into this trap.

Even single persons of different age groups are vulnerable to fall prey to this trap.

“Sextortion” is done in many ways like webcam hacking, phishing, and device hacking.

Sextortion sends the adolescents into the high level of agony, which gets augmented day by day and compels them to even commit suicide.

Cyber Police officials said that in the “sextortion” cases, criminals befriend victims online by using a fake identity and then persuade them to perform sexual acts in front of their webcam, often by using an attractive woman to entice the victim to participate.