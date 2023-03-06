Bhandari posted as Principal Secretary to LG

Jammu: Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Mandeep Kumar Bhandari has been posted as Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
He would also hold the additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB).
As per an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on Monday, in a minor reshuffle affected in the interest of the administration with immediate effect, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Administrative Secretary, Culture Department, holding additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA), J&K, too has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department.
“Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, awaiting orders of adjustment, is posted as Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor. He would also hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, in addition to his own duties,” the GAD order read.
“Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Administrative Secretary, Culture Department, holding additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Economic Reconstruction Agency, J&K, is transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department relieving Sarmad Hafeez of the additional charge of the post. He would also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Culture Department and Chief Executive Officer, Economic Reconstruction Agency, J8K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” the order read.
Bhandari was on central deputation for the past over four years where he also served as Joint Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
He had proceeded to central deputation in 2018.
On February 14, 2023, consequent upon his repatriation from central deputation, he was posted back to J&K.
During his earlier tenure in J&K, Bhandari served as Deputy Commissioner Leh from June 6, 2007 to July 12, 2008; Deputy Commissioner Jammu from July 2, 2008 to August 4, 2009 when he handled the extremely volatile situation during Amarnath land row in 2008; Additional Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) from August 4, 2009 to October 31, 2013; Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB from November 1, 2014 to May 25, 2015; Commissioner Secretary to Government of J&K, Health and Medical Education Department from May 25, 2015 to April 28, 2017 and the Divisional Commissioner Jammu from April 28, 2017 to January 12, 2018.
After he proceeded to central deputation, he also served as the Private Secretary to the Human Resource Minister, Ministry of Human Resource Development Government of India from January 18 to September 17, 2018.
Bhandari was conferred Jammu and Kashmir State Award for Meritorious Public Service in 2017 on Republic Day.