Bhandari posted as Principal Secretary to LG

“Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, awaiting orders of adjustment, is posted as Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor. He would also hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, in addition to his own duties,” the GAD order read.

“Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Administrative Secretary, Culture Department, holding additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Economic Reconstruction Agency, J&K, is transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department relieving Sarmad Hafeez of the additional charge of the post. He would also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Culture Department and Chief Executive Officer, Economic Reconstruction Agency, J8K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” the order read.

Bhandari was on central deputation for the past over four years where he also served as Joint Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.