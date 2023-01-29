BHARAT JODO YATRA CONCLUDES | Rahul Gandhi unfurls tricolour at Lal Chowk; NC, PDP leaders skip event

Srinagar: As Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) draws to a close in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, amid stringent security, unfurled the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar where 75 years ago his grandfather and first Prime Minister of independent India had unfurled the national flag.

However, the National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders who had joined him in the yatra for the past few days were conspicuous with their absence at the unfurling event of the tricolour at the unfurling event. When Gandhi had reached Kashmir with the BJY, former chief minister and NC Vice President Omar Abdullah joined him at Banihal and walked besides him in a Tshirt despite the freezing cold.

When the BJY reached Awantipora in south Kashmir, another former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti along with her mother Gulshan Nazir and Iltija Mufti had joined Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the BJY.

Earlier, in Jammu, three-time chief minister and NC Patron Farooq Abdullah had also joined Gandhi’s BJY.