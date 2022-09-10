BHARAT JODO YATRA WEARING FOREIGN-MADE T-SHIRT | Amit Shah takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, asks him to study history

"I am here in Jodhpur to remind you (people) of the promises made by you (Ashok Gehlot) -- loan waiver in 10 days; Rs 3,500 unemployment allowance; and 20 lakh employment to youth. Have you got it?" he asked.

Shah also said the Centre reduced taxes on petrol and diesel, after which BJP-ruled states brought down the Value Added Tax, but the Gehlot government did not do so.

Fuel and electricity are the most expensive in Rajasthan today, he said.

"Who is responsible for this? Oust the Gehlot government and our government here, will reduce tax and tariff of electricity," he said.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's works, he asked people to give all the 25 Lok Sabha seats from the state to the BJP in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

He also asked them to bless the BJP with a two-thirds majority in the assembly polls in 2023. "The elections for both the states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are due in 2023. If BJP governments are formed in these two states, then the Congress will be left with nothing."

Shah also compared the Congress government's policies and works with those of the Vasundhra Raje's dispensation, and mentioned her government's schemes such as the Bhamashah scheme, and electricity subsidy to farmers.