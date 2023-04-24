Bhata Dhurian Terror Attack | Over 40 detained for questioning; search operations continue

Rajouri: Intensive search operations launched by the security forces to track terrorists, who ambushed Army vehicle on April 20 in Bhata Dhurian in which five army personnel lost their lives while another was injured, continued for fifth consecutive day in parts of Rajouri and Poonch districts on Monday.

Meanwhile, amid review of the security scenario by the GOC-in-C Northern Command and the Director General of Police (DGP), over 40 persons hailing from twin border districts were detained for questioning as the investigation into the deadly attack further progressed.

Terrorists carried out the attack at Tota Gali between Bhimber Gali and Bhata Dhurian on Thursday, April 20, at around 3 pm. The terrorists had ambushed an army vehicle, moving towards its destination in Sanjikote on the National Highway.

Five army personnel lost their lives in the attack while another was injured as the terrorists, as per the preliminary investigation by the agencies, using automatic weapons started indiscriminate firing on the vehicle from three sides. Investigation agencies believed that grenades were also lobbed on the vehicle besides using a sticky bomb or normal IED to target its (vehicle’s) fuel tank.

Though the exact nature of material used to explode the vehicle is still under investigation yet the forensic experts suspect the use of a fire igniting chemical.