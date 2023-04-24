Bhata Dhurian Terror Attack | Over 40 detained for questioning; search operations continue

Rajouri: Intensive search operations launched by the security forces to track terrorists, who ambushed Army vehicle on April 20 in Bhata Dhurian in which five army personnel lost their lives while another was injured, continued for fifth consecutive day in parts of Rajouri and Poonch districts on Monday.
Meanwhile, amid review of the security scenario by the GOC-in-C Northern Command and the Director General of Police (DGP), over 40 persons hailing from twin border districts were detained for questioning as the investigation into the deadly attack further progressed.
Terrorists carried out the attack at Tota Gali between Bhimber Gali and Bhata Dhurian on Thursday, April 20, at around 3 pm. The terrorists had ambushed an army vehicle, moving towards its destination in Sanjikote on the National Highway.
Five army personnel lost their lives in the attack while another was injured as the terrorists, as per the preliminary investigation by the agencies, using automatic weapons started indiscriminate firing on the vehicle from three sides. Investigation agencies believed that grenades were also lobbed on the vehicle besides using a sticky bomb or normal IED to target its (vehicle’s) fuel tank.
Though the exact nature of material used to explode the vehicle is still under investigation yet the forensic experts suspect the use of a fire igniting chemical.
This terrorist attack has emerged as a major concern for security agencies as terrorists ambushed the army vehicle on the National Highway in broad daylight.
On April 22, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C) Northern Command Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi had visited the attack site and held meetings with field officers to review the security scenario. Same day a team of ballistic experts of National Security Guards (NSGs) too visited there.
Prior to them, the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Dilbag Singh, Additional Director General Mukesh Singh had been there to take stock of the situation besides teams of National Investigation Agency (NIA) and State Investigation Agency (SIA) which were probing into the attack along with other concerned agencies. It is being presumed that the NIA will finally take over the investigation into the attack.
SEARCH OPERATIONS IN PROGRESS
Meanwhile, security forces launched intensive Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) in the twin border districts to track the terrorists involved in the attack.
Joint teams of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are conducting searches in the area to find any lead in the case.
Amid searches, as a part of the investigation, over forty people were so far detained in this case and their questioning was going on.
Officials said, “Over forty people from different parts of Rajouri and Poonch districts have been detained in the case for investigation.”
TRAFFIC RESTORED ON NH
On Sunday morning, the authorities opened Jammu-Poonch National Highway for civilian traffic movement after three days. The authorities had closed the Highway for traffic immediately after the attack on Thursday.
As the traffic movement was restored, the civilians too could be seen halting at the attack site at Bhata Dhurian to catch a glimpse of remnants of the gory incident. Among the remnants included a signboard, alongside highway stretch between Bhata Dhurian and Bhimber Gali, bearing multiple bullet marks. Bullets, presumably those of steel, had pierced the signboard.