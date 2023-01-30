BIG FISH CAUGHT IN ILLEGAL ENCROACHMENT NET | Powerful, who misused their positions to encroach State land, continue to face Govt’s wrath

Srinagar: The J&K government has gone tough against the encroachers for illegally occupying the State land.

In a fresh crackdown, big fish from National Conference (NC) - Altaf Ahmad Wani (Kaloo) and Abdul Majeed Bhat (Larmi) and also Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baqar Hussain Samoon have been caught in the net.

The Anantnag district administration has initiated action against senior NC leader and former legislator from Pahalgam constituency Altaf Kaloo and his close relatives for encroachment on Shamilat 4 land and illegal collection of rent.

A senior revenue official said that a patch of Shamilat 4 land in excess of 100 kanal at Estate Jammu in Aishmuqam has been delineated as proprietary land by tampering with revenue records.

The official said that the former legislator has been receiving rent on this piece of land while factually the said land is Shamilat 4 land and belongs to the community.