‘BIGGEST ASSET OF PAKISTAN IN KASHMIR ATTACHED’ | ‘Used to plan terror, secessionist activities’ Delhi Court orders attachment of Hurriyat’s Srinagar office

New Delhi: A Delhi Court has ordered attachment of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC)’s Srinagar office in a UAPA case probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against separatist Nayeem Ahmad Khan.

Khan, who has been in judicial custody since August 14, 2017, has been accused of “creating unrest” in Kashmir by the NIA.

He was arrested on July 24, 2017 and denied bail in December last year.

Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik of Patiala House Courts passed the order on NIA’s plea under section 33(1) of UAPA to attach the Hurriyat office.

“The immovable property that is the building situated at Raj Bagh, Srinagar, which was earlier used as Hurriyat office is ordered to be attached. Necessary legal process be carried out in this regard,” the court said.