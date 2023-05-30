Bihar CM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

Srinagar: Expressing condolences over the death of yatris from Bihar in a bus accident in Jammu, Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased.

“Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is deeply saddened by the death of Bihar natives in Jammu and Kashmir’s bus accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin,” an official of the Bihar government said in a statement.

The Chief Minister sought assistance of the J&K government officials for proper treatment of those injured in the accident.