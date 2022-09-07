Bijbehara MBBS student dies in Bangladesh

Anantnag: A pall of gloom descended on Katoo village of Bijbehara in south Kashmir's Anantnag district after the news of the death of an MBBS 3rd-year female student spread in the village.

The deceased was identified as Kushboo Manzoor, daughter of Manzoor Ahmad of Katoo, Bijbehara.

Kushboo was pursuing MBBS in Bangladesh and died after she fell from her hostel building on Tuesday.

As the news of her death reached her family, the entire village sank in grief.