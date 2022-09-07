Bijbehara MBBS student dies in Bangladesh

Anantnag: A pall of gloom descended on Katoo village of Bijbehara in south Kashmir's Anantnag district after the news of the death of an MBBS 3rd-year female student spread in the village.
The deceased was identified as Kushboo Manzoor, daughter of Manzoor Ahmad of Katoo, Bijbehara.
Kushboo was pursuing MBBS in Bangladesh and died after she fell from her hostel building on Tuesday.
As the news of her death reached her family, the entire village sank in grief.
“We appeal to the authorities to help us in bringing back her mortal remains,” said a family member.
She said that they got in touch with the District Magistrate Anantnag who promised them every possible help.
Meanwhile, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has spoken to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the matter.
Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet also requested the Ministry of External Affairs to help repatriate the body of the deceased to India as soon as possible.