‘Biometric face recognition system’ at Civil Secretariat

Jammu: The government on Tuesday asked the Administrative Secretaries to nominate two Nodal officers, one each at Jammu and Srinagar, to verify the list of employees and suggest changes by or before September 23 to ensure smooth implementation of the ‘Bio-metric face recognition system.’
The government on September 16 had issued a circular directing that all the employees would mark their attendance on arrival and departure electronically with effect from September 27, 2021 through ‘Bio-metric face recognition system' at Civil Secretariat, Srinagar and Civil Secretariat, Jammu.
The circular was issued by the GAD Commissioner M K Dwivedi noting that some employees were not marking their attendance through the ‘Bio-metric face recognition system, while there were some who were not registered on the system as yet.
“With a view to ensure punctuality towards duties, the Biometric face recognition system' has been installed in the premises of Civil Secretariat, Srinagar and Civil Secretariat, Jammu for monitoring the arrival and departure of the employees. The matter has been reviewed,” he added while issuing instructions for strict compliance.
“The employees who are not registered on Biometric face recognition system till date are directed to enrol themselves through the Information Technology Department by or before September 27, 2021 positively, for which the Information Technology Department would make immediate arrangements,” he had directed.
Dwivedi had also instructed that all Drawing & Disbursing Officers in the Civil Secretariat, Srinagar and Jammu would draw the salary of the employees for the month of October and onwards only upon obtaining a report of bio-metric attendance in respect of employees working in their departments.
As per the instructions, the Information Technology department had to install two additional 'Biometric face recognition systems each at Civil Secretariat, Srinagar and Civil Secretariat, Jammu at different locations to ensure implementation of Covid Appropriate Behaviour.
In a notification issued today, the Information Technology department, while referring to the September 16 circular, asked all Administrative Secretaries to nominate two nodal officers, one each at Jammu and Srinagar.
“They shall verify the list and suggest changes (if any) to be made in the with respect to employees currently working under the department via email (ceojakega@nic.in) in excel as per the format by or before September 23, 2021, so that the same can be updated on the biometric face recognition system for its smooth implementation in a time bound manner,” the notification read.