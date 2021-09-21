‘Biometric face recognition system’ at Civil Secretariat

Jammu: The government on Tuesday asked the Administrative Secretaries to nominate two Nodal officers, one each at Jammu and Srinagar, to verify the list of employees and suggest changes by or before September 23 to ensure smooth implementation of the ‘Bio-metric face recognition system.’

The government on September 16 had issued a circular directing that all the employees would mark their attendance on arrival and departure electronically with effect from September 27, 2021 through ‘Bio-metric face recognition system' at Civil Secretariat, Srinagar and Civil Secretariat, Jammu.

The circular was issued by the GAD Commissioner M K Dwivedi noting that some employees were not marking their attendance through the ‘Bio-metric face recognition system, while there were some who were not registered on the system as yet.

“With a view to ensure punctuality towards duties, the Biometric face recognition system' has been installed in the premises of Civil Secretariat, Srinagar and Civil Secretariat, Jammu for monitoring the arrival and departure of the employees. The matter has been reviewed,” he added while issuing instructions for strict compliance.