B&J Hospital to resume emergency surgeries today

Srinagar: Over 10 days after a major fire devastated the main building of Bone and Joint Hospital here, the hospital authorities said preparations to resume services partially from March 14 have been completed.
Three areas of Bone and Joint Hospital will start functioning on Monday, March 14: The Casualty, Trauma Ward and Recovery.
The Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr Mian Suhail said that there are about 50 beds in Trauma Ward and Casualty and these will be open for admitting patients from Monday onwards.
He said that the hospital served as the largest tertiary care Trauma facility and Orthopedics Centre.
“After assessing our infrastructure and facilities, and test running the equipment, it has been decided that the Trauma cases and emergencies would be catered to at the hospital. For that we have allocated a theater and a post operative ward would also be there,” he said.
The building of the hospital that housed almost all the wards and an Operation Theatre suffered a major fire incident on March 3.
Although only one of the floors of this building was gutted in fire, the other two floors, as per the hospital authorities, were damaged due to water used to douse the flames and the impact of the explosion caused by a medical gas cylinder on the evening of the incident.
Dr Mian said the two floors, unaffected directly by the fire, are yet to be cleared by the Roads and Buildings department for use. “They have told us that the conduits in the building have water seepage and restoring electricity would not be possible for some days,” he said. The Medica Superintendednt said that people were suffering due to the hospital being unavailable.
The 200-bedded hospital associated with GMC Srinagar has been the mainstay of Road Traffic Accidents and other trauma cases in Kashmir, and from across the districts in Pir Panjal. The tertiary care Orthopedics facility is the largest in J&K.
After the fire incident, SKIMS Medical College Hospital expanded its bed capacity for orthopedics to 90 beds from the existing 30.
The Directorate of Health Services has also ordered that round the clock ortho facilities be made available in all district hospitals.
"It is heartening to see other hospitals playing a supportive role and expanding their admission capacity," the MS said.