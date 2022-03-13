B&J Hospital to resume emergency surgeries today

Srinagar: Over 10 days after a major fire devastated the main building of Bone and Joint Hospital here, the hospital authorities said preparations to resume services partially from March 14 have been completed.

Three areas of Bone and Joint Hospital will start functioning on Monday, March 14: The Casualty, Trauma Ward and Recovery.

The Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr Mian Suhail said that there are about 50 beds in Trauma Ward and Casualty and these will be open for admitting patients from Monday onwards.