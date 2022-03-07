BJP base widened in Kashmir; ramp up momentum to polling booths: Nadda

Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda on Monday acknowledged “widening base of party in Kashmir” due to untiring efforts of the cadre in challenging circumstances and exhorted leaders to “ramp up this momentum to polling booths.”

He was addressing the leaders of J&K unit in a brain-storming session of its Core group, aimed at reviewing political situation across the Union Territory (UT) and chalking out a strategy for the upcoming assembly polls.

The session held at Katra, where Nadda reached this afternoon to pay obeisance at Mata Vaishnodevi shrine nestled in Trikuta Hills, during his maiden visit to J&K post abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A. Prior to the session, Nadda along with his family paid obeisance at the shrine.

While addressing the party leaders, Nadda said that the BJP activists would have to share a bigger responsibility to build a stronger nation.