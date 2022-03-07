BJP base widened in Kashmir; ramp up momentum to polling booths: Nadda

Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda on Monday acknowledged “widening base of party in Kashmir” due to untiring efforts of the cadre in challenging circumstances and exhorted leaders to “ramp up this momentum to polling booths.”
He was addressing the leaders of J&K unit in a brain-storming session of its Core group, aimed at reviewing political situation across the Union Territory (UT) and chalking out a strategy for the upcoming assembly polls.
The session held at Katra, where Nadda reached this afternoon to pay obeisance at Mata Vaishnodevi shrine nestled in Trikuta Hills, during his maiden visit to J&K post abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A. Prior to the session, Nadda along with his family paid obeisance at the shrine.
While addressing the party leaders, Nadda said that the BJP activists would have to share a bigger responsibility to build a stronger nation.
“The party president, as such, did not talk about J&K assembly elections. He mainly focussed on the organisational structure as how to strengthen it and take that strength to the polling booth level. Yes, he did appreciate and acknowledge the great efforts of the party cadre from Kashmir to enlarge its mass base there despite challenging circumstances,” said J&K BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul, while speaking to Greater Kashmir.
The party president, while underlining the change witnessed in Kashmir, averred that one could witness a sea change in the situation.
“Who could have thought about the party holding rallies braving threats posed by violence, militancy, just a few years ago? But the committed party leaders made it happen. Now we cannot allow this hard work to go to waste and we would have to carve a future full of optimism and positivity out of it. The party leaders would have to build rapport with the people at the ground level so as to keep this momentum to the polling booth,” Nadda stated.
His visit assumed great significance in the wake of developments unfolding in J&K following the assertion by the Union Home Minister to hold elections this year after the completion of delimitation exercise.
“Party president, while addressing the meeting, shared his experiences in Jammu & Kashmir while discharging his organizational duties here. He thoroughly explained the organizational working while asking the party leaders to work for strengthening the booth structure,” BJP said in its official statement released after the meeting.
“He said that the BJP as an organization had come a long way to become a major political party. He attributed this to the dedication and zeal of party activists. He maintained that a BJP activist could not stop and he would work 24X7 for the common masses,” it added. He congratulated all residents of J&K for braving hostile conditions with resilience. He also congratulated the BJP activists of J&K for striving in odd conditions in the valley to strengthen the organisational structure. “The party president said that with the collective efforts of all BJP activists, the future has laid responsibility on us to contribute for a stronger nation,” the official statement mentioned.
Earlier, Nadda arrived at Jammu airport at around 1.00 pm, two hours behind the schedule, on a day-long visit. BJP national president, accompanied by the Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh and other senior leaders, was accorded a rousing reception by the party. The J&K BJP president welcomed him to the city of temples. He was taken in a procession, in the form of a “Bike rally” by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leaders from Jammu airport to Hari Niwas Palace near Manda from there he directly went to Katra.
Later this evening at Katra, Nadda, joined by national general secretaries Tarun Chugh, who is also Prabhari Jammu-Kashmir and Vinod Tawde, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, addressed a meeting of senior party leaders - referred to as the Core group.
BJP national secretary Dr Narinder Singh, Union MoS Dr Jitendra Singh, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and J&K BJP general secretary Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal shared the presidium with Nadda.
J&K BJP office bearers, former ministers, former MLAs, former MLCs, Morcha presidents, Prabharis and other senior party leaders including Devender Rana, Sunil Sethi participated in the meeting. Dr Jitendra Singh presented a vote of thanks.