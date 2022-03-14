BJP dares Congress to announce it would restore Art 370

"Does the Congress party have the courage to say that it will restore Article 370 after coming to power...You don't say that. You want to beat about the bush and want to have it both ways," he said.

The minister said that Article 370, which was abrogated by the Modi government, had prevented the implementation of welfare measures like the prohibition of child marriages, prevention of corruption, anti-dowry legislation, right to information and SC/ST reservation.

He wanted to know if the Congress had left 'Ram Raj" in Kashmir that the opposition party was accusing the Modi government of "attempting to destroy''.