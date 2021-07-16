BJP District Prez Kupwara’s son injured due to misfire by PSO

Kupwara: BJP district president Kupwara Mohammad Shafi's son got bullet injury due to a misfire by one of his personal security officers late on Friday, police said.

“The incident took place when the injured identified as Ishfaq Ahmad was returning from Gulgam area of Kupwara where he along with his PSOs had gone to distribute food packets among poor people,” a senior police officer told Greater Kashmir.

"It was a misfire by one of the PSOs, who was sitting in the car with Ishfaq. The other PSO fired in fear and one bullet hit in the arm of Ishfaq,” he added.

The injured has been discharged from hospital as per the police officer.