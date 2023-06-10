BJP fulfills promises, abolished Article 370, building Ram temple: Rajnath Singh

Rohtas: Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Saturday said that today the entire world was looking towards India as its position had strengthened manifold.
Defence Minister Singh was interacting with intellectuals at Gopal Narayan Singh University Rohtas, Bihar where he said, "BJP fulfills promises, we abolished Article 370, and the grand Ram temple is now being built. We don't do politics to form a government but for the welfare of the society."
He said that around 12 crore homes in the country had received tap water connections.
“In the year 2014, there was no electricity in about 18,000 villages. Today electricity has reached every house,” Singh said.
He said that India's economic growth was tremendous and is progressing very fast.
“Now India's economic growth is tremendous. Today, India is progressing very fast. India has joined the top 5 economies of the world. Morgan Stanley has said that India will be counted among the top 3 economies of the world by 2027," he said.
Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a system where every hundred paisa was reaching the bank account of the people.
"Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had said that I send 100 paisa, but only 15 paisa reaches the bottom. Our Prime Minister has given such a system that every hundred paisa reaches the bank account of the people," Singh said.
"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done the work of evacuating Indian students safely during the war between Russia and Ukraine. He talked to the President of Russia, Ukraine and USA and the war stopped so that the Indian children were evacuated safely,” he said.
Referring to the defence production in the country, Singh said that it had crossed one lakh crore and the exports had reached a record level of Rs 16,000 crores.
“Today the defence production in the country has crossed one lakh crore. Earlier defence exports were less than one thousand crore, today the exports have reached a record level of Rs 16000 crore. Defence exports are targeted to reach 35,000 crores in the coming years,” he said.
“Positive indigenisation lists of 411 items have been issued by the armed forces and 4666 items by Defense PSUs. These will be made in India and by Indian hands only," he said.
Singh said that a maximum number of digital transactions were taking place in India.
"Today, the maximum number of digital transactions is taking place in India. Earlier people used to say that digital transactions are not possible in a country like India. Today a large number of digital transactions are taking place in Bihar as well," he said.
The defence minister said that Birsa Munda had been given the honour, which was not given earlier.
"For the first time in the country, Birsa Munda has been given that honour, which was not given earlier. Tribal Pride Day is being celebrated in his honour today," he said.