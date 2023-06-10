BJP fulfills promises, abolished Article 370, building Ram temple: Rajnath Singh

Rohtas: Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Saturday said that today the entire world was looking towards India as its position had strengthened manifold.

Defence Minister Singh was interacting with intellectuals at Gopal Narayan Singh University Rohtas, Bihar where he said, "BJP fulfills promises, we abolished Article 370, and the grand Ram temple is now being built. We don't do politics to form a government but for the welfare of the society."

He said that around 12 crore homes in the country had received tap water connections.

“In the year 2014, there was no electricity in about 18,000 villages. Today electricity has reached every house,” Singh said.

He said that India's economic growth was tremendous and is progressing very fast.

“Now India's economic growth is tremendous. Today, India is progressing very fast. India has joined the top 5 economies of the world. Morgan Stanley has said that India will be counted among the top 3 economies of the world by 2027," he said.

Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a system where every hundred paisa was reaching the bank account of the people.