BJP, PM Modi fulfilled Congress’ promise by abrogating Art 370: Dr Jitendra Singh

Srinagar: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh Monday took a dig at Congress saying that it should thank BJP and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling its (Congress’) promise by abrogating Article 370, which was a temporary provision in the Constitution of India.
He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing grassroot democracy, which he said, “never existed in J&K”, for the first time in 70 years.
While responding to media queries on the sidelines of a function, Dr Jitendra also criticised the opposition for its “hypocrisy” for its failure to condemn violent incidents in West Bengal in Panchayat elections.
“When Syama Prasad Mookerjee suggested in the Constituent Assembly that there should be a rethink on it, the votaries of Article 370, including Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru said that it would erode over time. But Congress could not remove this temporary provision. PM Modi did what Congress should have done long ago. It (Congress) should thank BJP and PM Modi for it. Whether the hearing in SC takes place or not, it was, in any case, a temporary provision,” he said, in response to a query related to Article 370. With regard to poll violence in Bengal, he said that there was no space for state terrorism.
Responding to another question, he said that PM Modi provided a great platform to the youth of the country and created a sense among them that employment is not just about government jobs but starting own business units as well. “We committed a big sin intentionally or unintentionally by keeping the J&K youth away from great and endless opportunities available across the country. There are lakhs of youth in the country who are earning a dignified living through their own start-ups,” he said. “Youth of Kashmir want to move ahead and there are great opportunities waiting for them,” he said.
Earlier, he inaugurated a 5-day Integrated Communication and Outreach Programme (ICOP) at Srinagar. Organised by the Central Bureau of Communication, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, the ICOP was held at SP Higher Secondary School.
Addressing the gathering, Dr Singh congratulated CBC for arranging the programme at an educational institution. He said that earlier he was under the impression that the country has failed its youth but now with emerging start-ups on the back of the initiatives of the Prime Minister, the youth can look forward to a bright future.
Dr Singh said that prior to 2014, India was looked upon as a land of scams and corruption which had a deleterious effect on people especially the youth. He said that with his dynamic and visionary leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken India out of despondency and the whole world is ready to work under the leadership of India. He added that PM Modi has been a transformational figure in turning this pessimism to optimism and making India stand brightly among comity of nations. The Minister said that during the times of the Covid pandemic, the international community had apprehensions about how a country as large as India would handle the situation. However, India stood out in its handling of the pandemic and also came up a vaccine.
Dr Singh said that during the 9 years of the present government, the benefits that have been given to citizens have not been based on race, religion, caste, colour or political affiliation. He said that the ASHA workers here can testify that we have overcome these discriminations and that there is a change in the culture, especially political culture of the country.
The Minister said that PM Modi has changed the mindsets of people and that facilities are available for all and not only for those who vote.
Talking about various schemes for social upliftment, he said that initiatives like LPG distribution and construction of toilets have led to a social transformation in rural areas. He said that the consistent efforts of our government have been to impact the lives of people directly. He added that the government has worked diligently to make relations with common people based on trust and companionship and that this bond will remain strong for a long time in the future as well.
Dr Singh said that a true tribute to the leadership of PM Modi would be to take benefit of the schemes that have been designed by GoI for overall development of all citizen groups.
The Minister said that society cannot progress unless progress of women is ensured at all levels. He recalled a time when women had to go to forests in the dark of the night to relieve themselves.
Talking about the UT of J&K, Dr Singh said that the youth here are very intelligent and talented and are no less than any other from other parts of the country. He said that given an opportunity, the youth of J&K will show their true potential in whichever field they choose. Making a mention of Aroma Mission, the Minister said that 3000 youth are associated with lavender cultivation at the moment by taking benefit from various schemes like MUDRA Yojna.
The Minister also took stock of an exhibition put up by the Agriculture Department.