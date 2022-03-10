BJP returns to power in 4 states; Congress decimated

The AAP had contested on all seats in Punjab, Goa, Uttarkhand and Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, seeking to expand its base beyond Delhi and achieve its stated ambition to become a dominant force in national politics.

Buoyed by its performance in Punjab assembly polls, the party is now aiming to expand its base in Gujarat and Himachal Pardesh. The party will contest the assembly elections in these two states to beheld next year.

With focus on Gujarat, party plans to hold Punjab victory march in BJP-ruled Gujarat, AAP sources said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party coasted to a clear victory in the insurgency-ridden northeastern state of Manipur, picking up 32 seats in a house of 60.

The opposition Congress in one of its worst ever performance, was reduced to just 5 seats from having the single largest party status in the 2017 elections, though Congress's former three-times chief minister O Ibobi Singh pulled off a victory from the Thoubal seat.

The Janata Dal (United) which had not won a seat in the previous election and the National People's Party (NPP) won six seats each, while the Naga People's Front too bagged five seats, according to the Election Commission.

The Kuki People's Alliance won two seats. Three seats were won by Independent candidates. At 10 pm, only one seat was yet to be decided where the NPP is leading.