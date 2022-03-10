BJP to form government on its own in J&K elections: Raina

Jammu: J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina on Thursday stated that the party would form government on its own, by securing 50 plus seats in the upcoming assembly elections in J&K.
He was responding to media queries amid celebrations which erupted outside the BJP office here after the party registered an impressive win, in four out of five states including UP, in assembly elections.
Raina , while quoting the assertion of the Union Home Minister, said, “The elections in J&K will be held in the next 6-8 months after the completion of the exercise undertaken by the Delimitation Commission. Then BJP will replicate the results of Uttar Pradesh election in J&K. The party will score fifty plus seats and form the government on its own here.”
He stated that the pro-people policies of BJP were widely acknowledged and this was evident in the results of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, where the party would return to power.
“The victory is also befitting reply to Samajwadi Party and Congress, as both parties are struggling for their survival in UP and Punjab. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are supporting Narendra Modi government which is working with the mission of “Sabka, Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas” and is taking care of every section,” the J&K BJP president added.
Raina described the party’s victory in four states, particularly in UP as “victory of development” which he said, “had outlived the politics of nepotism, hooliganism and mis-governance.” He said that people had chosen the public-centric policies of BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “People have defeated forces which thrived on corruption and casteism and have voted in favour of better society,” Raina said.
Earlier, Raina along with other party leaders, including former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, former minister Sat Sharma, joined the celebrations, dancing and distributing sweets. He said that these results further boosted the morale of BJP workers in J&K.
J&K BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul attributed the splendid results to the dedication of BJP workers who, he said, “worked continuously for the nation and the society without caring for their self interests.”
He thanked the voters of these states for reposing faith in the BJP leadership led by PM Modi and said that these results had shown the mood of voters for the 2024 elections. Similar celebrations were reported in Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Katra, Reasi and Rajouri districts.