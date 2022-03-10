BJP to form government on its own in J&K elections: Raina

Raina , while quoting the assertion of the Union Home Minister, said, “The elections in J&K will be held in the next 6-8 months after the completion of the exercise undertaken by the Delimitation Commission. Then BJP will replicate the results of Uttar Pradesh election in J&K. The party will score fifty plus seats and form the government on its own here.”

He stated that the pro-people policies of BJP were widely acknowledged and this was evident in the results of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, where the party would return to power.

“The victory is also befitting reply to Samajwadi Party and Congress, as both parties are struggling for their survival in UP and Punjab. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are supporting Narendra Modi government which is working with the mission of “Sabka, Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas” and is taking care of every section,” the J&K BJP president added.