BJP’s 3-Day workshop: Party leaders take centre-stage in Patnitop

He said that the move is aimed towards the complete and all inclusive development of the region. He said the move has unified the hearts of people from J&K with the rest of the nation. He said that “with the removal of these temporary provisions, important Central laws like prevention of child marriage act, 73rd 74th Amendments, prevention of Corruption act, political reservations, women rights, and hundreds of other such acts were implemented. Development projects are being completed at record pace now,”

He also mentioned upcoming AIIMS, development of road infrastructure reducing travel time between all important destinations, improvement in rankings of Universities, decrease in stone pelting incidents, activation of grievance cell, Shahpur Kandi project, Devika project, 1st Industrial Biotech Park, Ujh Multipurpose project, Mansar Lake rejuvenation, highest railway bridge and others. Breaking the shackles of 370, J&K is now progressing towards wholesome development with the rest of India, he added.

Dr Narinder Singh thoroughly explained the role of BJP in the national rebuilding process. He highlighted the “necessity of nationalist thought process to strengthen the nation since freedom and the rise of BJP,”. He tabled the idea of new India ''Ek Bharat-Shreshtra Bharat'' with the vision of BJP which is only possible with dedicated efforts from BJP activists while including all residents of Nation in the constructive process.