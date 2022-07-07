BJP’s 3-Day workshop: Party leaders take centre-stage in Patnitop

Patnitop: Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) on Thursday discussed crucial issues like India's foreign policy, Defence sector and organisational issues in eight sessions on the second day of its 3 days training workshop being held at Patnitop.
In this training workshop, BJP national general secretary and prabhari J&K Tarun Chugh, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, MoS PMO Dr. Jitendra Singh, BJP National Secretary Dr. Narinder Singh, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul, former Dy. CM Kavinder Gupta, BJP J&K seh-prabhari Ashish Sood, former MP Shamsher Singh Manhas, former minister Sat Sharma, general secretaries Sunil Sharma, Adv. Vibodh Gupta and Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, training department Incharge Dr. Parneesh Mahajan and other senior BJP leaders were present in the training workshop.
In his address, Dr Jitendra Singh referred to the socio-political and development changes visible after abrogation of Articles 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that the move is aimed towards the complete and all inclusive development of the region. He said the move has unified the hearts of people from J&K with the rest of the nation. He said that “with the removal of these temporary provisions, important Central laws like prevention of child marriage act, 73rd 74th Amendments, prevention of Corruption act, political reservations, women rights, and hundreds of other such acts were implemented. Development projects are being completed at record pace now,”
He also mentioned upcoming AIIMS, development of road infrastructure reducing travel time between all important destinations, improvement in rankings of Universities, decrease in stone pelting incidents, activation of grievance cell, Shahpur Kandi project, Devika project, 1st Industrial Biotech Park, Ujh Multipurpose project, Mansar Lake rejuvenation, highest railway bridge and others. Breaking the shackles of 370, J&K is now progressing towards wholesome development with the rest of India, he added.
Dr Narinder Singh thoroughly explained the role of BJP in the national rebuilding process. He highlighted the “necessity of nationalist thought process to strengthen the nation since freedom and the rise of BJP,”. He tabled the idea of new India ''Ek Bharat-Shreshtra Bharat'' with the vision of BJP which is only possible with dedicated efforts from BJP activists while including all residents of Nation in the constructive process.
Ashish Sood explained the long term benefits of policies undertaken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government. He said that the Modi government has eased the living of a common person by introducing reformatory policies like Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), self-attestation, digital India mission, new education policy, NITI Aayog, GST, space programmes, CDS etc.
Shamsher Singh Manhas spoke on the political activities, process and election management in Jammu and Kashmir. He also said that since the time of Jana Sangh in 1951, BJP has not only developed a truly democratic political party in the nation but at the same time the party has ensured that the pride of Indian Parliament, Indian politics and Indian democracy rises to the highest level of dignity in the Indian youth as well as in the whole world.
Sunil Sethi spoke on the nation's new foreign policy and its recent success. He gave historic references in which earlier the nation benefited or was at loss due to the respective foreign policy decisions of those times. He insisted that India has shifted stance from being non-aligned to now active participant and decision maker in every serious issue in the world. Rakesh Sharma spoke in detail on the nation's defence policy. He took liberty to speak on the promotion of self-reliance in the defence sector.
He said that coordination of forces has now enabled the execution of defence decisions on the ground level on a fast track. He said that the forces have been modernized like never before. He also discussed defence related issues with the neighbouring nations. RS Pathania threw light on the media management and shared useful information about various processes involved. Ankit Gupta spoke on the importance of social media and the ways to use it effectively. Dr. Parneesh Mahajan conducted workshop proceedings.
Pertinently, BJP chief spokesperson Adv Sunil Sethi addressed the 1st session which was chaired by Vice President Aseem Gupta whereas BJP spokesperson Lt. General Rakesh Sharma addressed the 2nd session and it was chaired by vice president Anuradha Charak.
Meanwhile, Dr. Jitendra Singh addressed the 3rd session and it was chaired by secretary Rekha Mahajan. Dr. Narinder Singh addressed 4th session which was chaired by spokesperson Rajni Sethi, Ashish Sood addressed 5th session which was chaired by all morcha incharge Munish Sharma, and Shamsher Singh Manhas addressed 6th session which was chaired by national secretary OBC morcha Rashpaul Verma.
Spokesperson RS Pathania addressed 7th session, which was chaired by mahila morcha president Sanjita Dogra and social media incharge Ankit Gupta addressed 8th session which was chaired by secretary Anju Dogra.