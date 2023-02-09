BJP’s J&K vice president in the eye of government’s anti-encroachment storm

Anantnag: Tightening its noose on influential encroachers, authorities took possession of two commercial structures allegedly belonging to senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and his brother in Sirgufwara tehsil of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday.

An official, who did not wish to be quoted by his name, said that the authorities took possession of two commercial structures comprising 11 shops.

He said that the structures were erected on the State land and belonged to BJP's state vice president and former MLC Sofi Yousuf and his brother Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi.

The official said that the structures were handed over to the Rural Development Department (RDD).