BJP's vote share increases in 4 states; declines in Uttarakhand

The Samajwadi Party (SP) increased its vote share from 21.82 per cent in 2017 to 32.02 per cent and was projected to win 116 seats (21 won, 95 leading), thus consolidating its position as the key opposition party in the state.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which had secured 22.23 per cent votes in 2017, was on the third position with 12.66 per cent votes and was leading on just one seat. The Mayawati-led party had won 19 seats five years ago.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led SP increased its vote share by 10.2 per cent, while the BSP's vote share declined by 9.57 per cent. The Congress had secured 6.25 per cent votes in 2017, which declined to 2.4 per cent.

Uttarakhand was the only state where the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) vote share declined to 44.3 per cent from 46.5 per cent in 2017. While the party had won 57 of the 70 seats in the hill state in 2017, it had won 32 seats and was leading on 15 more on Thursday.

The vote share of the Congress declined in all the states barring Uttarakhand. Ironically, the increase in vote share in Uttarakhand did not reflect in the number of seats as the party had won 13 seats and was leading on six more, a marginal increase from the 11 seats it had won in 2017.