BJY Should Be Renamed Maafi Maango Yatra: Ashish Sood

Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) co-incharge J&K Ashish Sood Saturday mocked that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ should actually be rechristened “Maafi Maango (seeking pardon) Yatra.”
“Renaming is desired as the Yatra throughout has only promoted those indulging in secessionist activities and has glorified them. It has championed the cause of initiating dialogue with Pakistan (at their behest) and has only raised question marks over the surgical strikes by Indian forces (in Pakistan) by seeking proof,” he said.
In a video post on Twitter, Sood stated that Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ actually began with those who would talk about disintegrating India or those blatantly advocating secessionist elements.
Reference was to former RAW chief A S Dulat, ex-JNUSU president and now Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan.
“And while it reached Jammu and Kashmir on its last leg, its real objective and the true face of its organisers or those undertaking it, was completely exposed. It was joined by Dr Farooq Abdullah, who used to say that he would see who would be left (there in Kashmir) to hold tricolour in his or her hands. Yesterday Yatra was joined by his son and the former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Today it was the turn of another former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to join the Yatra,” he said.
“Just have a look at their Twitter account and check their timeline. Both these leaders (Omar and Mehbooba) did not get time to extend greetings on the occasion of Republic Day to the citizens of this country or for that matter even to the inhabitants of J&K. In fact, they remember the Constitution of India only when their own interests are hurt. They use it (constitution) as a facade (cover) to defend themselves in a shaky situation,” BJP co-incharge J&K alleged.
Sood stated this was explicitly clear that Congress was pinning all its hopes (revival or survival) on those supporting separatists, Pakistan and votaries of dialogue with Pakistan,
In a similar reaction, another BJP leader Amit Rakshit tweeted, “Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti chose not to celebrate India's 74th Republic Day; No greetings, no tweets and Rahul Gandhi is proudly walking with them. Does he endorse their views?”