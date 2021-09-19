Board exams offline from Nov: DSEK

Bandipora: The annual board exams in Kashmir will be conducted in offline mode from the first week of November, Director, School Education Kashmir, Tasaduq Hussain Mir, said on Sunday.

Mir was on a visit to Gurez valley in the Bandipora district to take stock of the community classes.

"There are certain far-flung areas where administrative checkups or the officials from administration get fewer chances to visit," Mir said, adding that so “we went to Gurez to take stock of the ground situation and see how community classes are being held”.

Mir said, "During our visit to various schools we witnessed issues like shortage of teaching staff and at certain far-flung schools, teachers were not transferred from eight to ten years."

The DSEK said that he along with CEO Bandipora had one on one interaction with the teachers and students and heard their issues. "We will try our best to resolve these issues on a priority basis". The DSEK said, "J&K BOSE had already relaxed thirty per cent syllabus and the annual exams will normally be held through offline mode in November," adding, that the exams are likely to commence them first week of November.

On the dearth of principals in several high schools in Bandipora district, the DSEK said, "DPCs have been held in last three to four months and our effort will be to promote senior lecturers and fill the vacancies in institutions which are headless."