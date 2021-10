Srinagar: The bodies of two laborers who were killed on Saturday were airlifted today to their native states for last rites.

Arbind Kumar Sah of Banka district in Bihar who was a paani-puri hawker, and Sagir Ahmad, a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh were shot dead Saturday evening in Srinagar and Pulwama districts by the militants.

“The bodies of the two were airlifted to their villages in Bihar and UP,” officials said, adding that all arrangements were made by the government.