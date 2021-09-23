Body believed to be of missing TA soldier laid to rest

Shopian: The decomposed body believed to be of missing soldier Shakir Manzoor Wagay was buried in his native village Reshipora in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday morning.
The body was interred at around 10 am in their ancestral graveyard, a family member said.
GOC Victor Force Major General Resham Bali, Commander 2 Sector Brigadier A S Pundir and other senior army officials paid tributes to the deceased.
Wagay, a TA rifle man of 16-battalion, had vanished from his village on August 2, 2020.
A few days later his blood stained clothes had been recovered by his family from a nearby orchard.
It was believed that the soldier was abducted and later killed by the militants.
On Wednesday morning, local residents spotted a body near a cellular tower in Mohamad Pora village of neighbouring Kulgam district. The body was wrapped in a tarpaulin sheet and had decomposed beyond the recognition.
According to the locals, only the skull, a strand of hair and some flesh were left.
Manzoor Ahmad, father of the soldier, claimed that the body was of his son and he recognised it from its hair and a bracelet on it.
The police, however, took samples from the body for DNA matching.