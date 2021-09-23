Body believed to be of missing TA soldier laid to rest

Wagay, a TA rifle man of 16-battalion, had vanished from his village on August 2, 2020.

A few days later his blood stained clothes had been recovered by his family from a nearby orchard.

It was believed that the soldier was abducted and later killed by the militants.

On Wednesday morning, local residents spotted a body near a cellular tower in Mohamad Pora village of neighbouring Kulgam district. The body was wrapped in a tarpaulin sheet and had decomposed beyond the recognition.

According to the locals, only the skull, a strand of hair and some flesh were left.

Manzoor Ahmad, father of the soldier, claimed that the body was of his son and he recognised it from its hair and a bracelet on it.

The police, however, took samples from the body for DNA matching.