Body believed to be of TA soldier recovered in Kulgam

Kulgam: Police today found a body believed to be of Territorial Army soldier, Shakir Manzoor, in the orchards of Mohamadpora village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Manzoor had been abducted allegedly by the militants in August last year.

Police sent the samples from the body for the DNA matching to ascertain the identity.

“The body was beyond recognition but as per soldier’s father based on feet and hair it seemed to be of his son,” a police official said.