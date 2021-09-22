Body believed to be of TA soldier recovered in Kulgam

Kulgam: Police today found a body believed to be of Territorial Army soldier, Shakir Manzoor, in the orchards of Mohamadpora village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Manzoor had been abducted allegedly by the militants in August last year.
Police sent the samples from the body for the DNA matching to ascertain the identity.
“The body was beyond recognition but as per soldier’s father based on feet and hair it seemed to be of his son,” a police official said.
“We have decided to go for DNA matching to know whether the body is of the soldier or not,” he added.
Shakir Manzoor Wagay, TA rifleman of 162 Battalion, son of Manzoor Ahmad hailing from Harmain village had gone missing on the evening of 2 August 2020. It was believed that he was abducted and later killed by militants and ever since his family was searching for his body.
The body was spotted early in the morning today by the locals in an orchard near a BSNL tower in Mohamadpora after getting a foul smell emanating there from.
“The body wrapped in a sheet was decomposed to the extent that only skull and flesh on certain body parts was visible,” locals said.