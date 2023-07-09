Body of 2nd soldier retrieved from Poonch river

Rajouri: Body of the second soldier of the Indian army was retrieved from the flooded river in Poshana area of Poonch’s Surankote subdivision on Sunday.

Earlier, the body of one soldier was retrieved on Saturday evening but the second soldier remained missing and his body was found and retrieved during a search operation on Sunday.

The two soldiers Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh and Lance Naik Telu Ram from Surankote based Rashtriya Rifles battalion were part of an operational team of army which was on move near river at Poshana when one soldier got trapped in flash flood. The patrol commander tried to save him but both got washed away.

A massive rescue and search operation was launched on Sunday evening by joint teams of police, army and SDRF. The body of Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh was found and retrieved from a river at Dugriyaan. “The operation was suspended during night and it resumed on Sunday morning when the body of second soldier Lance Naik Telu Ram was traced in river water at Poshana. Later the body was retrieved,” the officials said.