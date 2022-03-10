Body of soldier found 3 days after he went missing

Srinagar: The body of soldier Sameer Ahmad Malla, who went missing three days ago from his native village, was recovered from the Khag area in Budgam in central Kashmir on Thursday. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said “all the aspects were being probed in the incident.”
On Monday, Sameer, a soldier with the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI), had gone missing from his native Lokipora village in central Kashmir’s Budgam. Malla, who was posted in Jammu, was on leave as his wife had given birth to their second child.
“Dead body of soldier Sameer Ahmad Malla found. No mark of firearm injury was found on his body. Investigation is going on. We are looking into all aspects, terror crime & murder: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police Tweeted Thursday afternoon.
The family of the slain soldier said Sameer left home on Monday afternoon, to pay a visit to a neighbour in the village but didn’t return.
They said that since the birth of his second child a week ago, Malla would spend the night at his in-laws' place in Mazhama village and return home at Lokipora village of Khag during the day. “On that day, he returned home along with his elder son,” said a family member. “Before leaving home, he told his mother that he would go back to Mazhama that evening and take his son along,”
Soon after Malla went missing, his family had issued an appeal urging the abductors to release him. “If he has done anything wrong, please forgive him. Please release him. We will make him resign from his job,” the family’s appeal had said.
Sameer first came into the news in 2018 when an Army officer Major Leetul Gogoi was detained along with a girl from a Srinagar hotel. Gogoi and the girl were dropped at the hotel by Malla in his personal car. Malla reportedly had an altercation with hotel staff when the manager of the hotel denied them booking on finding that the girl was a local resident.
Major Gogoi, who had earlier tied a villager to the bonnet of his jeep and paraded him through villages on election day, was indicted by the Army for allegedly “fraternising with a local woman”.