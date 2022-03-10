Body of soldier found 3 days after he went missing

“Dead body of soldier Sameer Ahmad Malla found. No mark of firearm injury was found on his body. Investigation is going on. We are looking into all aspects, terror crime & murder: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police Tweeted Thursday afternoon.

The family of the slain soldier said Sameer left home on Monday afternoon, to pay a visit to a neighbour in the village but didn’t return.

They said that since the birth of his second child a week ago, Malla would spend the night at his in-laws' place in Mazhama village and return home at Lokipora village of Khag during the day. “On that day, he returned home along with his elder son,” said a family member. “Before leaving home, he told his mother that he would go back to Mazhama that evening and take his son along,”

Soon after Malla went missing, his family had issued an appeal urging the abductors to release him. “If he has done anything wrong, please forgive him. Please release him. We will make him resign from his job,” the family’s appeal had said.