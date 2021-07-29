Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan visits Srinagar college

Srinagar: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan Thursday visited historic Amar Singh College in Srinagar and spent some time there.

A picture of the superstar taken in the premises of the college also went viral on social media. His fans shared the picture and extended him good wishes and success for his upcoming movie Lal Singh Chadda.

People who came to know about Khan’s visit assembled at the main entrance of the college to have a glimpse of the superstar.

Exiting from the college in a car, Khan waved to the media and to his fans with a smile. The short video clip showing him coming out of the main entrance of college also went viral on social media.

In the photo taken at college premises, Khan can be seen wearing cargo pants, a full sleeve tee shirt, shoes and a pair of glasses with his mask around his neck.

In the same photo, a female could be seen with the superstar, holding a pen and writing pad, apparently a crew member with whom the actor is discussing the location.