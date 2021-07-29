Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan visits Srinagar college

Srinagar: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan Thursday visited historic Amar Singh College in Srinagar and spent some time there.
A picture of the superstar taken in the premises of the college also went viral on social media. His fans shared the picture and extended him good wishes and success for his upcoming movie Lal Singh Chadda.
People who came to know about Khan’s visit assembled at the main entrance of the college to have a glimpse of the superstar.
Exiting from the college in a car, Khan waved to the media and to his fans with a smile. The short video clip showing him coming out of the main entrance of college also went viral on social media.
In the photo taken at college premises, Khan can be seen wearing cargo pants, a full sleeve tee shirt, shoes and a pair of glasses with his mask around his neck.
In the same photo, a female could be seen with the superstar, holding a pen and writing pad, apparently a crew member with whom the actor is discussing the location.
Though, officially it was not immediately known whether it was a casual visit, it seemed that Khan was doing a recce of the location.
In 2012, Khan had arrived in Kashmir after more than a decade and was so impressed with the breathtaking beauty of it that he wished the filmmakers return here like the good old times. He then had visited the famous floating vegetable gardens in Dal Lake. "I have come to Kashmir after more than 10 years. Last time I came here to shoot Mann (1999). The place is wonderful, the people are nice and hospitable," Aamir had told reporters during his visit to the Dal Lake in 2012. The superstar has also shot some parts of his super duper hit 3 Idiots in the Ladakh the region of erstwhile state of J&K.
The superstar had arrived in Kargil early this month to shoot the last leg of his much-awaited movie in the cold desert. Referred to as “Mr Perfectionist” in the Indian film industry, Khan was all praise for the beauty and hospitality of Kargil. ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is touted to be one of the most anticipated films in the last two years. Interestingly, it brings the much-loved pairing of Aamir-Kareena back to the big screen after their blockbuster titled, ‘3 Idiots.’ Apart from it, being the official adaptation of one of the most popular Hollywood films and Oscar-award winning ‘Forrest Gump’, the film has raised curiosity level. ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is expected to be released in December this year.