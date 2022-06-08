Book documenting architectural ornamentation of Kashmir shrines, masjids released

Srinagar: While giving an insight into historic architectural ornamentation in shrines and masjids of Kashmir, Kashmir chapter of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural heritage (INTACH) released a book that authors say has given a totally different insight into the Islamic architecture in Kashmir.
The event was organised by INTACH in collaboration with the Islamic University of Science and Technology at the Institute of Hotel management Rajbagh, Srinagar.
The event saw the presence of dignitaries from various fields including VC IUST Professor Shakil Ahmed Romshoo, Senior PDP leader Naeem Akhter, and Senior Academician Professor Siddiq Wahid among others.
During the event, multiple personalities spoke about Islamic architecture and praised the book for its contribution towards the historic contribution of documentation and shedding light on the less known architecture of Kashmir shrines and masjids.
While speaking at the event noted architecture expert and convener of the INTACH's J&K Chapter, Dr Saleem Beg shed the light on how the concept of the book came into being and what book has archived in the context of documenting the lesser-known facts about Islamic architecture in Kashmir’s Shrines and mosques.
Talking to Greater Kashmir on the sidelines of the event, Beg said that the motive to write this book was to give readers around the world an insight into the little known side of Islamic architecture.
“The book is a combination of essays, photographs, and sketches about the unexplored side of the architecture of Kashmir’s Shrines and Mosques. Over two decades back we started documentation of various shrines and mosques in Kashmir. The book is based on all that work and we have added new elements to it in order to give it the shape of the book. This will help readers around the world to know this side of Kashmir more closely. Through various mediums, we have tried to give new insight into the Islamic architecture of Kashmir and readers will be fascinated to know about the book,” Beg said.
Renowned artist and sculptor Masood Hussain also spoke at the event. He presented his work through a documentary called Boatman.
“I would like to see this book through the eyes of an artist. The Art and craft in Kashmir shrines have fascinated me for a long time. The book gives a fresh insight into that. My documentary also has a connection with the shrines of Kashmir which is why I wanted everyone to look into it. It is based on my painting with additional media to give a better insight about what I want to convey about art and architecture,” he said.
Mehran Qureshi, Assistant Professor IUST gave an onstage review of the book and shed light on various chapters of the book. He described how the book is an important read about the hundreds of years old architecture of Kashmir’s shrines and masjids. He shed light on various chapters of the book while giving the review.
To mention, the book has seen contributions by various artists, authors, and academicians. Multiple essays in the book have been written by Author Hakim Sameer Hamdani and Prof Fozia Qazi.
The book has been edited and conceptualized by Qamoos Bukhari. The book is a combination of various historic photographs, drawings and essays.
The event witnessed interactive question-answer secession with the authors. The session was moderated by Prof Siddiq Wahid. During the session, audiences asked questions which were answered by the authors.
Qamoos Bukhari also gave a presentation and walked the audience through various sections of the book. At the end of secession, the book was formally released by the present dignitaries.