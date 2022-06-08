Book documenting architectural ornamentation of Kashmir shrines, masjids released

Srinagar: While giving an insight into historic architectural ornamentation in shrines and masjids of Kashmir, Kashmir chapter of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural heritage (INTACH) released a book that authors say has given a totally different insight into the Islamic architecture in Kashmir.

The event was organised by INTACH in collaboration with the Islamic University of Science and Technology at the Institute of Hotel management Rajbagh, Srinagar.

The event saw the presence of dignitaries from various fields including VC IUST Professor Shakil Ahmed Romshoo, Senior PDP leader Naeem Akhter, and Senior Academician Professor Siddiq Wahid among others.