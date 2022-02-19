BOPEE scam case | Srinagar Court acquits all 6 juveniles

“Juvenile in Conflict with Law is accordingly acquitted of the charges with respect to commission of offences under Section 512 Prevention of Corruption of Act, 1988 and Section 420, 120-B RPC,” Court said.

The court added that the bail and surety bonds furnished by the JCL stand cancelled and discharged.

“Seizure, if any, be released in favour of rightful claimant. Seizure, if not worth to release shall be disposed of under the supervision of additional public prosecutor of the Board. Chargesheet is disposed of, and after due compilation be consigned to record,” court said.