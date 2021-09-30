Border incidents with China will continue till boundary agreement is reached: Army chief

New Delhi: Border incidents between India and China will continue to occur till a boundary agreement is reached between the two countries, Army Chief General M M Naravane said on Thursday.

Recent developments in Afghanistan "have definitely been the focus" of the Indian Army that continues to evaluate threat perceptions and formulate strategies accordingly, the Army chief added while addressing a gathering at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Discussing China, he said, "... We have an outstanding border issue. We are again well prepared to meet any misadventure that may occur as we have demonstrated in the past."

"Such kinds of incidents will continue to occur till such time that a long-term solution is reached, and that is to have a boundary agreement. And that should be the thrust of our efforts so that we have lasting peace along the northern (China) border," he stated during the annual session meeting of the industry body.