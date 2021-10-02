BOSE plans to hold Classes 10, 12 annual exams in November

Srinagar: The annual regular board examinations-2021 of classes 12 and 10 are likely to commence from the first and second week of November respectively, officials said on Saturday. Chairperson JKBOSE, Veena Pandita told Greater Kashmir that they are planning to start class 12 annual regular examinations from 7th or 8th November followed by the class 10 examination in the second week of November. The statement comes amid rumours on social media about the commencement of the annual exams "from the last week of October".

A meeting in this regard was convened on Friday wherein the concerned officials were told to put the necessary arrangements in place, Pandita said.

“Once the load of the twin examinations is eased, we will accordingly plan for holding class 11 annual regular examinations,” she said.

Pandita further said that they had earlier tentatively scheduled the classes 10 and 12 exams from November, but no dates were announced at the time.

As already reported by this newspaper, the government, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, has announced a 30 percent relaxation in syllabus for classes 10-12 for this year's annual regular examinations, which will be held in offline mode like last year.

“The question paper will be framed from 100 percent of the syllabus but the students have to only attempt 70 percent questions which will be considered as 100 percent,” Joint Secretary Examinations at JKBOSE, Prof Aijaz Hakak told Greater Kashmir.