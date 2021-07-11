Boy drowns in nallah Sindh

Ganderbal: An 18-year-old boy drowned in nallah Sindh near Kangan area of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday afternoon.

Sources said that Suhail Ahamd Mir son of Nazir Ahmad Mir of Najwan area of Kangan slipped and drowned in nallah Sindh near Preng where he had reportedly gone to take a bath.

An official told Greater Kashmir that soon after the incident the SDRF along with police and local volunteers launched a rescue operation to trace the boy.