Boy drowns in nallah Sindh

Ganderbal: An 18-year-old boy drowned in nallah Sindh near Kangan area of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday afternoon.
Sources said that Suhail Ahamd Mir son of Nazir Ahmad Mir of Najwan area of Kangan slipped and drowned in nallah Sindh near Preng where he had reportedly gone to take a bath.
An official told Greater Kashmir that soon after the incident the SDRF along with police and local volunteers launched a rescue operation to trace the boy.
The official said that after hectic efforts the body was retrieved around one kilometre from the spot where he had drowned. Police have taken cognizance of the incident.
Pertinently there have been many incidents of drowning in nallah Sindh in Ganderbal district in the past.
Locals have urged the administration to impose ban on swimming and bathing in nallah Sindh in the district to avoid further possible incidents.