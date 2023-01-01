Boy injured in Srinagar grenade attack

The injured boy has been identified as Sameer Ahmed Malla, son of Manzoor Ahmed Malla of Habak.

He has been shifted to a hospital for medical aid.

Meanwhile, a mysterious blast occurred in the Kralgund area of Handwara on Sunday evening.

Superintendent of Police, Handwara, Sheema Nabi told Greater Kashmir that they were ascertaining the facts and searches in the area had been started.