Boy injured in Srinagar grenade attack

Srinagar: Police on Sunday said that a boy was injured in a grenade attack in Srinagar while a mysterious blast was reported from Handwara area of the frontier Kupwara district.
“There was an attempt to throw a grenade at a CRPF vehicle in a crowded area of M K Chowk. It missed the target and caused minor splinter injury to a local boy. An operation was launched in the area to nab the culprits,” Police tweeted.
The injured boy has been identified as Sameer Ahmed Malla, son of Manzoor Ahmed Malla of Habak.
He has been shifted to a hospital for medical aid.
Meanwhile, a mysterious blast occurred in the Kralgund area of Handwara on Sunday evening.
Superintendent of Police, Handwara, Sheema Nabi told Greater Kashmir that they were ascertaining the facts and searches in the area had been started.