Boy mauled to death by stray dogs in Pattan

Baramulla: A 10-year old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday. The incident has evoked strong protest by the locals who said that the stray dog population in the area has increased manifold as garbage was being dumped in the area by different Municipal Council authorities.
The deceased has been identified as Azan Ahmad, aged 10, son of Manzoor Ahmad, resident of Gund Ibrahim Pattan.
The incident as per locals occurred near Singhpora Jheel bridge on Sunday afternoon, when the boy was walking on the road side and suddenly a pack of stray dogs attacked him. The boy is believed to have died on the spot.
Soon after the incident, locals staged a massive protest and alleged that because of the dumping of waste at the site, the stray dogs are posing huge threat to pedestrians and commuters.
The protesters while demanding stern action against those who dump solid waste said that earlier too, the menace of stray dogs in the area has been seen as the canines have attacked several elderly persons besides children at the same spot.
Following the protest in the area, the traffic movement on Baramulla-Srinagar highway near Singapore remained suspended briefly.
“The administration must act and punish those who are using this area as a dumping site for the solid waste. Besides, it is the duty of authorities to keep a check on the growing population of stray dogs,” said a protestor.
It is the second such incident in recent time across Baramulla district in which a boy was mauled to death by stray dogs. Earlier, a popular young lawyer of Dewanbagh Baramulla, Abdul Majeed Rather, lost his life after a pack of stray dogs attacked him near his house at Dewanbagh Baramulla.