Brace up for 2-3 day wet spell |IMD warns of heavy rain, snowfall in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar: During the last 24 hours, Kashmir experienced a fresh spell of snowfall while the plains received rainfall, leading to a significant drop in the maximum temperatures even as Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Saturday issued an “orange alert”, warning of heavy rain and snowfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh over the next two to three days due to an intense Western Disturbance.

IMD WARNING

The IMD on Saturday issued an “orange alert”, warning of heavy rain and snowfall in parts of J&K and Ladakh over the next two to three days due to intense Western Disturbance.

It said that this was the first intense Western Disturbance of the season that would influence northwest and central India till October 17.

“Thunderstorms and lightning are predicted in parts of J&K and Ladakh,” it said. “A cyclonic circulation has developed over central Pakistan and neighbouring regions under the influence of the Western Disturbance.”

The IMD said that it was likely to intensify further with the possibility of merging with a fresh Western Disturbance on October 15.

This system is expected to receive moisture from the Arabian Sea, leading to an increase in rainfall intensity and distribution over northwest India during the same period.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings – green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared), and red (take action).