Brace up for 2-3 day wet spell |IMD warns of heavy rain, snowfall in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar: During the last 24 hours, Kashmir experienced a fresh spell of snowfall while the plains received rainfall, leading to a significant drop in the maximum temperatures even as Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Saturday issued an “orange alert”, warning of heavy rain and snowfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh over the next two to three days due to an intense Western Disturbance.
IMD WARNING
The IMD on Saturday issued an “orange alert”, warning of heavy rain and snowfall in parts of J&K and Ladakh over the next two to three days due to intense Western Disturbance.
It said that this was the first intense Western Disturbance of the season that would influence northwest and central India till October 17.
“Thunderstorms and lightning are predicted in parts of J&K and Ladakh,” it said. “A cyclonic circulation has developed over central Pakistan and neighbouring regions under the influence of the Western Disturbance.”
The IMD said that it was likely to intensify further with the possibility of merging with a fresh Western Disturbance on October 15.
This system is expected to receive moisture from the Arabian Sea, leading to an increase in rainfall intensity and distribution over northwest India during the same period.
The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings – green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared), and red (take action).
RAINS AND SNOW DURING LAST 24 HOURS
The Meteorological Department officials here said that there were intermittent rains in the plains during the last 24 hours while the upper reaches received fresh snowfall.
The fresh snowfall on Razdan Top and surrounding areas forced the authorities to close the Bandipora-Gurez road as a precautionary measure.
However, the road was later re-opened.
The authorities also closed Sinthan Top and Margan Road for traffic movement due to snowfall and heavy rains in the area.
Similarly, traffic was suspended on the Mughal Road, Keran-Kupwara Road, and Machil Road.
The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open with traffic plying as normal along the thoroughfare, which often remains blocked due to landslides during harsh winters.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Traffic (Rural), Ravinder Pal Singh said that all these roads were open now.
“Today morning there was light snow accumulation on these roads,” he said on Saturday evening. “These roads are open and traffic is plying normally.”
The Meteorological Department (MeT) had forecast rain and snow in the higher reaches on Friday night at scattered locations across Jammu and Kashmir. The department also issued an advisory asking the farmers to avoid the harvest of crops to minimise damage.
Last month, the famous tourist and ski resort Gulmarg in Baramulla received the season's first snowfall as rains lashed the plains bringing the prolonged dry spell of this autumn.
Besides Gulmarg, snowfall was also experienced around the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir.