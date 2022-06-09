Brave officers will do best to serve Maa Bharti; uphold JKP’s dignity: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday stated that the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and other security forces had been successful in dismantling terror modules of the neighbouring country.
“Yet a handful of disgruntled people are radicalizing our youth and are shedding innocent blood by carrying out terror activities in the UT. But they will never succeed in their nefarious designs,” he said.
He made these remarks during the Attestation cum Passing Out Parade of probationary Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs)
15th batch and 25th batch of PSIs at Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA), Udhampur.
A total of 30 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) and 61 Probationary Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) completed their rigorous training at the Police Academy today.
An oath was administered to the passing out cadets for performing their duties with dedication and honesty. At the outset, the Lieutenant Governor took the Rashtriya Salute and inspected the Parade, besides taking the salute at an impressive March Past by men and women contingents.
Congratulating the passing out cadets, LG Sinha asked them to discharge their duty with utmost responsibility and dedication by effectively tackling traditional as well as modern challenges and carry forward the rich legacy of courage and bravery of Jammu & Kashmir Police.
“I am confident that these brave officers will do their best to serve Maa Bharti and to uphold the dignity of Jammu Kashmir Police,” LG Sinha said.
Paying his tributes to the brave-hearts of JKP and other security forces personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, the Lt Governor observed, “The Jammu and Kashmir Police is a proud force of the country tackling big challenges like anti-terror operations, maintaining law and order, dealing with the increasing threats from drones, drug trafficking, cybercrime, and radicalization, every day to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir and ensure safe and secure environment for its people.”
LG Sinha said that the terrorists and their cross-border supporters were using new method of terrorism in the region but the government was committed to destroy their entire eco-system.
He stated that there was a need to be more alert as compared to the past in view of the new strategy and multi-faceted terrorism. He asked the police force to “treat even those who harboured and supported the terrorists in the category of terrorists and deal with them accordingly.”
“The person, who harbours and supports the terrorist, is as guilty as a terrorist, who kills. The person who runs this ecosystem is equally guilty and both should get similar punishment as both are enemies of humanity,” he said.
Reassuring the families of those who lost their kin in selective killings, LG said their killers would soon be brought to justice.
“I want to reassure the families of martyrs that each tear of yours will be avenged. Security forces will not rest till they eliminate each of those, who killed the innocents,” said the LG. He also termed the social media as a new challenge to the security establishment in Jammu and Kashmir.
“Social media is being used to spread rumours. Cyber crimes, as compared to other crimes, increased by over 11 per cent between 2019 and 2020,” he said and called on the forces to prepare for the “fourth generation warfare.”
Dr S D Singh, Director, SKPA, in his introductory remarks informed about the training provided to the cadets on a number of courses on general policing, law and order management and other specialized operations.
Dilbag Singh, DGP, in his address congratulated the Director of SKPA Udhampur for providing quality training to the Probationary DySPs and SIs and welcomed the new entrants into the family of JKP. He congratulated the trainee officers and wished them a bright service career in their field work. He also highlighted the significance of 15 women officers in the POP.
The Lt Governor also handed over awards and certifications to best trainees and outstanding achievers.
Parade Commander DySP Vikram Nag led an impressive parade of trainee DYSsP and PSIs.
Prominent among others, present on the occasion were Lal Chand DDC chairperson Udhampur; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary Home; R R Swain, Special DG CID, Pardeep Katyal, IG BSF; Kritika Jyotsna, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, besides AK Bhan (retired) DGP; PRI representatives; former Legislators, serving and retired Army & Police personnel and family members of the passing out cadets.