Brave officers will do best to serve Maa Bharti; uphold JKP’s dignity: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday stated that the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and other security forces had been successful in dismantling terror modules of the neighbouring country.

“Yet a handful of disgruntled people are radicalizing our youth and are shedding innocent blood by carrying out terror activities in the UT. But they will never succeed in their nefarious designs,” he said.

He made these remarks during the Attestation cum Passing Out Parade of probationary Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs)

15th batch and 25th batch of PSIs at Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA), Udhampur.

A total of 30 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) and 61 Probationary Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) completed their rigorous training at the Police Academy today.