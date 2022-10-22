BREAKING NORMS | ACB cracks down on corrupt officials

Srinagar: Breaking the norms of the past, the Anti-Corruption Bureau, in a first, registered 112 cases against government officials for their involvement in embezzlements, disproportionate assets, and accepting bribes.

Official sources in the ACB said that the anti-graft agency registered 38 cases against government officials at its Police Station in Srinagar.

“All cases were registered after carrying out the preliminary inquiry,” they said. “Some of the officials were caught red-handed while accepting bribes. In-depth investigations are being carried out in these cases so that detailed charge sheets are submitted in the respective courts.”

Giving the breakup, officials said 38 cases were registered for demanding and accepting bribes by government officials.