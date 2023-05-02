Breaking stereotypes, one frame at a time

Srinagar: Known for its unparalleled beauty, serene lakes, and snow-capped mountains, Kashmir has often been portrayed in a negative light in Bollywood movies, painting a skewed picture of its people and culture. Enter Tariq Bhat, a Kashmiri himself, who has taken up the mantle to present the real, positive image of Kashmir through his debut movie, ‘Welcome to Kashmir’.

In a world that often shrouds the truth, Bhat dares to reveal the raw and authentic image of the Kashmiri people and their culture. With his debut movie, Bhat wants to take the audience on a journey through Kashmir, where the beauty of the land is surpassed only by the warmth and resilience of its inhabitants.

During the movie’s poster release ceremony, Bhat spoke passionately about the film, highlighting its significance and the message it aims to convey.