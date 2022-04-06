Brengi Sinkhole: Study says discharge 16 km downstream at Achabal

Anantnag: The tracer studies by a team of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has confirmed the sinkhole that emerged in the middle of Brengi at Wandevalgam in Kokernag on February 11 this year has its discharge 16 kilometres downstream at Achabal.

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla took to Twitter saying there could be many other outlets in nearby areas. “ Kokernag Sinkhole at Wandevalgam- Tracer studies by NIT Srinagar observed – Sinkhole has an outlet at Achabal. There could be other outlets in the nearby area.

Interesting interference from the interesting phenomenon,” the DC Tweeted. The 7 feet deep vertical hole had gulped the entire water leaving several kilometers of the downstream portion dry and killing the precious trout fish in large numbers.