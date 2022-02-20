Brengi stream sinkhole: NIT experts called in to find underground water flow

An official said the team has camped in the area for the past two days and have taken the water samples of the sinkhole and numerous springs in the area for quality test.

“This might also help in ascertaining the path of the underground water flow,” he said. An official said geophysical and gravity surveys would also be carried out.

Earlier, experts from the Department of the Earth Sciences, the University of Kashmir and the Geology and Mining department also visited the spot and suggested measures.