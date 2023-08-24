BRICS Breaks New Ground | 5-member coalition evolves into 11-member powerhouse in summit expansion

New Delhi: The BRICS summit hosted by South Africa has announced the extension of invitations to six nations, signifying a remarkable expansion of the consortium of developing economies. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have received invitations alongside Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Iran.

These countries have been granted full membership status within the BRICS bloc, a revelation shared by Cyril Ramaphosa, the summit's host, during a press briefing on the concluding day of the BRICS Summit.

The focal point of discussions during the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg revolved around the strategic enlargement of the BRICS coalition, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.