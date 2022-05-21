Bridge built by China in Pangong Tso is in area under Chinese illegal occupation since 1960: MEA

"We have seen reports of a bridge being constructed by China on Pangong Lake alongside its earlier bridge," he said.

"Both these bridges are in areas that have continued to be under the illegal occupation of China since the 1960s," Bagchi said.

He was replying to media queries on the matter. "We have never accepted such illegal occupation of our territory, nor have we accepted the unjustified Chinese claim or such construction activities," the spokesperson said.