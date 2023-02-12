Brig B D Mishra is new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh

Jammu: President of India Droupadi Murmu Sunday appointed the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brigadier (Rtd) B D Mishra as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

As per a press communiqué issued by the President’s Secretariat, the appointment has been made after accepting the resignation of the incumbent LG of Ladakh Radha Krishnan Mathur.

Mathur, a former Defence Secretary, was appointed as the LG of Ladakh in August 2019 after it was truncated from Jammu and Kashmir, which was stripped of its statehood and was also made a Union Territory (UT).

Mathur’s resignation came when Ladakh, referred to as the ‘cold desert’, is on the boil in the wake of agitation by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) representing Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) representing Kargil.

They are agitating in support of their four-point agenda comprising demands of statehood for Ladakh and constitutional safeguard for its tribal people under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India.