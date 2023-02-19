Brig B D Mishra takes oath as LG Ladakh

B D Mishra, who retired as brigadier of the Indian army and later served as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, was appointed as the new LG of Ladakh to replace R K Mathur, the first LG Ladakh on February 12, 2023.

Mathur resigned as the LG Ladakh last week.

Mathur was appointed as the first LG in October 2019.

After the oath ceremony, Ladakh Police accorded Guard of Honour to Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Brig (Retd) B D Mishra.